Ariana Grande does not have time for fake fans. The pop star shut down an Instagram user who accused her of cheating on ex-boyfriend Mac Miller with her current fiancé, Pete Davidson.

Grande, 25, first clapped back at the user after they commented on an Instagram about her upcoming album track list, which includes a song named after the Saturday Night Live star, 24.

“Pete davidson will be the song I skip all the time,” the fan wrote on Tuesday, August 7.

The Nickelodeon alum replied: “Awwwww boo f—king hoo Alexa play ‘Pete Davidson.'”

After the user posted a second comment accusing Grande of cheating on Miller, she wrote, “I didn’t but go off. can you like… go stan someone else? ur boring.”

Us Weekly confirmed in early May that Grande and Miller, 26, called it quits after nearly two years of dating. A source told Us at the time that “the relationship had run its course long before” they officially ended things.

The “God Is a Woman” singer began dating Davidson shortly after the split. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in June that the duo got engaged after weeks of dating.

The rapper spoke out about his ex last month for the first time since her engagement news broke.

“Life is stressful, so of course there were stressful times. It’s not that unique,” Miller told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe on July 23. “I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple.”

He added: “I haven’t been on the internet. People have [asked] … ‘Are you OK? Is everything OK?’ … It just all seemed kind of unimportant, the need to show people I was OK. Like, what is that? Where does that come from? Why do we have this need to use social media and the internet?”

