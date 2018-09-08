Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller One Day After His Death

In shock. Ariana Grande reacted to news of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death by posting a sweet black-and-white photo of the rapper on Instagram on Saturday, September 8.

The photo shows the producer sitting on the grass and looking up at someone wearing sneakers, possibly Grande herself. She turned off comments on the post after being slammed by fans following Miller’s death on Friday, September 7.

As previously reported, the rapper died of an apparent overdose at age 26 on Friday. According to TMZ, the musician was pronounced dead at his home in San Fernando Valley after police were called to the scene.

Us Weekly confirmed the 25-year-old pop star’s split from Miller after nearly two years of dating on May 10. “Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet malcolm mccormick,” Grande captioned a photo of herself and the MC on her Instagram Story at the time. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us! Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you. I can’t wait to know and support you forever and i’m so proud of you!!”

One week later, Miller was arrested for DUI and hit and run incidents after he allegedly drove into a utility pole, knocked it down and left the scene on foot. Police later said he confessed to drunk driving and fleeing the scene when they went to his home.

As Us previously reported in May, Grande moved on with Pete Davidson weeks after the split.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer referred to her relationship with Miller as “toxic” on May 23 while clapping back at a fan who accused her of breaking up with him for the Saturday Night Live star, 24. The Nickelodeon alum — who is engaged to the comedian — also denied cheating on her ex with the Set It Up star.

Miller released a new single titled “Self Care” in July in which he crooned about lost love: “Well, didn’t know what I was missing / Now it see a lil’ different / I was thinking too much / Got stuck in oblivion, yeah, yeah.”

The “Dang!” rapper addressed his split from Grande in an interview with Beats 1 that same month. “I haven’t been on the internet,” he said at the time. “People have [asked] … ‘Are you OK? Is everything OK?’ … It just all seemed kind of unimportant, the need to show people I was OK. Like, what is that? Where does that come from? Why do we have this need to use social media and the internet?”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

