Mac Miller may be feeling the sting of his breakup with Ariana Grande. The 26-year-old rapper released a new track called “Self Care” at midnight on Thursday, July 12, and its lyrics suggest he may be reflecting on his failed two-year romance.

“Well, didn’t know what I was missing / Now it see a lil’ different / I was thinking too much / Got stuck in oblivion, yeah, yeah,” Miller croons on the track.

The song goes on to lament a lost relationship of some sort, with Miller singing, “We play it cool / We know we f–ked up, yeah / You keep on sayin’ you in love, so? / Tell me are you really down? / Are you really down? Yeah.”

Grande’s own new single, “God Is a Woman,” was released right around the same time — a fact fans were quick to pick on.

“Did Mac Miller and Ariana Grande just release a song at the same time?? Now this is the birthday tea I signed up for,” one wrote, while another posted a popcorn emoji, writing, “I smell something brewing.”

Grande’s fiancé, Pete Davidson, meanwhile, seems more in love than ever, gushing over the paint-covered topless shot his fianceé chose to promote her track.

“YUM YUM YUM,” he commented on her Instagram shot, adding 11 heart emojis besides.

The duo was spotted out and about in New York City on Wednesday, July 11, where Davidson also appeared to debut a brand new blond hairstyle.

Grande, 25, split from Miller in May before becoming involved with Davidson, 24, later that same month. The new couple got engaged in June after weeks of dating.

The “No More Tears Left to Cry” singer took to social media to defend herself after fans questioned her decision to move on so quickly, writing, “How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me).”

The songstress continued on to reveal Miller’s shortcomings in their union, saying, “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s–t together is a very major problem. let’s please stop doing that. Of course I didn’t share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was.”

