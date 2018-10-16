It wasn’t all a fairy-tale. Just two days after Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their brief engagement, a source tells Us Weekly that their relationship was “always very up and down.”

As for their time before the split on Sunday, October 14, the pair spent the night before together at Saturday Night Live.

“They seemed like everything was fine, they looked like a couple, I wouldn’t say they looked happy, but they looked content enough,” the source says. “Everyone at SNL is crushed for Pete that it didn’t work out.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday that the 24-year-old comedian and the “God Is a Woman” songstress, 25, put an end to their four-month engagement.

However, just because a wedding may no longer be the focal point of their relationship at the moment, there’s hope that the duo will work things out.

“They realized it happened too quick and too early,” an insider told Us at the time. “The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

The former couple got engaged in June after just weeks of dating. Following the news, the two flaunted their romance all throughout New York City where the SNL star also quickly moved into his then-fiancee’s multimillion-dollar New York City apartment.

Grande has recently been dealing with the death of her ex boyfriend Mac Miller whom she dated for almost two years before their breakup in May. (The rapper died on September 7 from a suspected drug overdose at age 26.)

A rep for the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer announced that Grande would be taking some time off in the wake of Miller’s death. She has also continued to suffer from anxiety following a terror attack at her Manchester, England, concert in May 2017 that left 22 people dead.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her rep said at the time. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

