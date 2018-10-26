Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are taking the time they need away from each other. The comedian changed his number after their split to “distance himself,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He decided to focus on himself. He’s had the matching tattoo that he got with her changed,” the source explains. Two sources also note that “currently, they are not speaking.”

Us confirmed on October 14 that Davidson, 24, and Grande, 25, called it quits following their four-month engagement.

“This has been a difficult experience for Pete,” the source tells Us. “He’s always been an extremely private person and the Ariana Grande spotlight and social media were a lot of new pressure for him.”

Days after news of their split broke, Davidson canceled his previously scheduled appearance at Comedy Night Live at Temple University on October 17. The university told Us at the time he “pulled out” due to “personal reasons.” While the SNL star cohosted the Judd and Pete for America benefit in West Hollywood alongside Judd Apatow on Saturday, October 20, he canceled his second comedy appearance at at Saint Louis University in Missouri on Thursday, October 25.

The source notes that the Set It Up star opted out of the appearances “because they involve press and the public.”

The second source adds Grande “has also laid low.”

The “God Is a Woman” singer’s rep told Us last month that she was “taking some much needed time to heal and mend.” Grande later canceled two separate appearances before taping the A Very Wicked Halloween 15th anniversary special on October 16 and announcing tour dates on Thursday, October 25.

The statement came weeks after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of a suspected overdose. An insider previously told Us that the rapper’s death “put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship.”

Explained the insider: Pete loved Ariana and wanted it to work, but they’ve both had such tragic events happen in their lives.”

