Ariana Grande is ready to hit the road. After a tough few months, the pop star announced the long-awaited U.S. dates of her 2019 Sweetener world tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off at Times Union Center in Albany, New York, on March 18. It will travel to cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami and Atlanta before wrapping up at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 18.

Grande, 25, teased hours earlier on Twitter that her tour will coincide with the release of her fifth album. She released her fourth, Sweetener, just two months ago, but has been busy in the recording studio since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson.

When a fan asked the Grammy nominee how she made her next album so quickly, she responded, “how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ……… damn love u.” She also tweeted that music “fixes everythin.”

Grande has shied away from the spotlight since Miller died from a suspected overdose at age 26 on September 7. Later that month, the singer’s rep told Us Weekly, “Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

A month later, Grande and Davidson, 25, called it quits just four months after becoming engaged.

“[Miller’s death] put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship,” a source recently told Us exclusively. “Pete loved Ariana and wanted it to work, but they’ve both had such tragic events happen in their lives.”

See Grande’s 2019 Sweetener tour dates below.

March 18 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

March 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 25 – Washington, D.C. – Capitol One Arena

March 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

March 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

April 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

April 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

April 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

April 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

April 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

April 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

April 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

April 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 2 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

May 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

May 28 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

May 29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

May 31 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

June 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

June 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

