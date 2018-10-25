Ariana Grande is ready to hit the road. After a tough few months, the pop star announced the long-awaited U.S. dates of her 2019 Sweetener world tour.
The tour is scheduled to kick off at Times Union Center in Albany, New York, on March 18. It will travel to cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami and Atlanta before wrapping up at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 18.
Grande, 25, teased hours earlier on Twitter that her tour will coincide with the release of her fifth album. She released her fourth, Sweetener, just two months ago, but has been busy in the recording studio since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson.
When a fan asked the Grammy nominee how she made her next album so quickly, she responded, “how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ……… damn love u.” She also tweeted that music “fixes everythin.”
Grande has shied away from the spotlight since Miller died from a suspected overdose at age 26 on September 7. Later that month, the singer’s rep told Us Weekly, “Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”
A month later, Grande and Davidson, 25, called it quits just four months after becoming engaged.
“[Miller’s death] put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship,” a source recently told Us exclusively. “Pete loved Ariana and wanted it to work, but they’ve both had such tragic events happen in their lives.”
See Grande’s 2019 Sweetener tour dates below.
March 18 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
March 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
March 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
March 25 – Washington, D.C. – Capitol One Arena
March 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
March 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
April 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
April 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center
April 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
April 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
April 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
April 17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
April 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
April 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
April 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
April 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
April 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
May 2 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
May 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
May 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
May 28 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
May 29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
May 31 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
June 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
June 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
June 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
