Addressing his breakup head-on. Pete Davidson didn’t shy away from speaking about his split from Ariana Grande while performing at the Judd and Pete for America benefit at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 20.

In fact, Davidson, 24, addressed the elephant in the room right away, saying, “I think you could tell I didn’t want to be here … There’s a lot going on.”

The TV personality and the “Breathin'” singer called off their engagement in mid-October after just four months.

Days prior, Student Activities at Temple University told Us Weekly that the comedian canceled an October 17 show at the college. “Pete Davidson has pulled out of his appearance here, last minute, due to personal reasons.”

Judd Apatow praised his cohost’s presence on stage Saturday, saying, “You came out. You came out.”

“Well, you put me on the flyer,” Davidson responded.

The SNL star, who shared Grande’s mult-imillion dollar NYC apartment, also joked about his current living arrangements after a fan created a GoFundMe titled, “Pete Davidson Homeless.”

“Anybody have any open rooms?” he said. “I’m looking for a roommate.”

The Wild ‘N Out alum was “not too down” and “laughing at some of his own jokes,” a source told Us. He gave further insight into his current mental state when an audience member interrupted him to ask about DBT, a.k.a. dialectical behavior therapy (the same type of treatment Selena Gomez is currently receiving).

“This is what they tell you when you have mental illness … they go, ‘Oh, you’re sad? Hold onto a pack of ice.’ Nobody knows what the f–k they’re doing … I’m f–king paying $2,000 dollars a session to hold f–king ice cubes,” he told the crowd. “They’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re sad. Go listen to music.’ ‘Oh, thanks! Never thought of that.’”

He continued, “They’re like, ‘When you’re sad, you should distract yourself … all that stuff is bullshit … The only reason why I do all that stuff is so that way [like I], in my head, I’m like, ‘Well, I did it.’ I know it’s not gonna work, but I tried.”

Still, as the jokester told the audience, he’s not too sad for a little self-love: “You ever have the feeling, you’re so sad you can’t [masturbate?] … that hasn’t happened to me.”

Davidson also made light of his now-famous tattoos of his ex-fianceé’s name. “I was like … I’m not stupid.’ And tonight [my friend and I] were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo, bro. Turns out, you were stupid.'”

