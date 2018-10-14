That sound you hear is thousands of hearts breaking. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson fans took to Twitter on Sunday, October 14, to express their thoughts after news broke of the couple’s split.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the singer, 25, and the Saturday Night Live star, 24, called it quits over the weekend, ending their engagement after just four months.

“It happened this weekend,” a source told Us. “They realized it happened too quick and too early. The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

“am i surprised that pete and ariana broke up? no. but am i supposed to be happy about that? no. imagine how she is doing right now,” one fan tweeted.

” if you’re celebrating ariana and pete splitting, you don’t care about ariana’s happiness. Bye,” another wrote.

But some thought it was a good thing that the pair, who got engaged in June, just weeks after they started dating, had ended their romance.

“Pete davidson now he can say whatever he want without Ariana stans calling him out,” one commenter tweeted.

“Who gets custody of Piggy Smalls?” asked another of the pet pig the pair recently adopted.

“She’s going to date Post Malone next,” one fan suggested.

Another Grande fan asked about “Pete Davidson” the song on the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer’s new album. “It’s one of the best songs on sweetener but the name’s gotta go.”

One fan created a Go Fund Me for the comedian, calling it “Pete Davidson Homeless” and seeking to raise $2,500. “As you may all know, Pete Davidson and his fiance have recently broken up. He will need somewhere to sleep tonight.”

Davidson moved into Grande’s multimillion-dollar apartment in NYC shortly after they got engaged.

See more reactions below.

All my moods at everyone who really thought Ari and Pete.. would last after he disrespected her in so many ways 🗿 pic.twitter.com/vaJTfGwbzN — Mara| love yourself ♡ (@bangitmara) October 14, 2018

Ariana : me and pete broke it off , i’m gonna just die 🙁 Arianators: pic.twitter.com/e4HldyxWHG — 🦂 (@BECARDIVENOM) October 14, 2018

wait some of y’all really thought pete & ariana would last? pic.twitter.com/PFtj07ORLz — GirlReligion (@girlreligionco) October 14, 2018

Ariana and Pete got matching tattoos a WEEK into their relationship. pic.twitter.com/o0U5NpAz9x — Chadwickanda (@ObamaKnowles) October 14, 2018

ariana running into pete when she hosts SNL from now on pic.twitter.com/ZJOx0mt7a8 — ً (@undemis) October 14, 2018

