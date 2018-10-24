Still mending his broken heart? Pete Davidson has pulled out of a second comedy appearance following his split from Ariana Grande earlier this month.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star was set to perform at Saint Louis University in Missouri on Thursday, October 25. However, a Facebook page for the event notes, “Due to personal reasons, Pete Davidson’s appearance at SLU has been cancelled. Stay tuned for more information about another great speaker!” The announcement is tagged “health,” “sketch comedy” and “mental health.”

The comedian was previously scheduled to headline Comedy Night Live at Temple University on October 17. Student Activities cited a similar explanation when he canceled, telling Us: “Pete Davidson has pulled out of his appearance here, last minute, due to personal reasons.”

Davidson did ease back into his routine on Saturday, October 20, while cohosting the Judd and Pete for America benefit in West Hollywood alongside Judd Apatow. Though he joked about “looking for a roommate,” the Trainwreck actor admitted he “didn’t want to be” there because “there’s a lot going on.”

Us confirmed on October 14 that Grande, 25, and the Set It Up star called it quits after a four-month engagement. “They realized it happened too quick and too early,” a source revealed. “The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

According to another source, the pair’s relationship, which included a whirlwind proposal a few weeks after they began dating, was “always very up and down.”

Factors out of the pair’s control also attributed to the demise of their romance. “He’s sad. He’s really sad about this split, and he only wishes the best for Ariana, but their relationship was really complicated with the passing of [her ex-boyfriend] Mac Miller,” a source told Us. “It put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship.” (The rapper died of an apparent overdose in September.)

The insider added: “Pete loved Ariana and wanted it to work, but they’ve both had such tragic events happen in their lives. And they are young.”

The “God Is a Woman” singer seemingly addressed the breakup on her Instagram Story October 16. “time to say bye bye again to the internet for jus a lil bit,” she wrote. “it’s hard not to bump news n stuff that i’m not tryna see rn. it’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

Grande has been focusing on work in the aftermath of her split. The pop star was spotted filming NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween sans her engagement ring on October 16. She also wore a Band-Aid over her tattoo of her ex-fiancé’s name.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!