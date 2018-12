Surrounding himself with positive energy! Pete Davidson was all smiles at the New York Knicks game on Monday, December 3, just hours after he slammed internet bullies following his split from ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, sat courtside with fellow stand-up comedian John Mulaney at Madison Square Garden. Davidson sported a casual look while Mulaney, 36, appeared a bit more buttoned up.

