One woman kind of man? Pete Davidson is invested in developing his romance with Kate Beckinsale despite his reunion with ex Carly Aquilino, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Pete only has eyes for Kate,” the insider reveals. “She’s cool and fun. It’s long distance, but they’re taking it slow.”

Furthermore, Davidson, 25, sees several other attributes in Beckinsale, 45, that he likes. “She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart,” the source tells Us. “They have an incredible physical connection.”

Meanwhile, his relationship with Aquilino, 28, is strictly platonic, according to the insider: “He’s remained friendly with Carly Aquilino, but they’re just friends. Nothing more.”

The Saturday Night Live star and the Girl Code alum were spotted hanging out backstage at a comedy show on Long Island on Monday, February 18. The pair posed for a photo with Marcus Russell Price on the photographer’s Instagram Story. Comedians Derek Gaines and Dave Sirus also appeared in the pic.

Aquilino performed ahead of her ex at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. “Pete seemed like he was in a great mood and was more organized with his jokes than usual,” a source told Us at the time, pointing out that he “didn’t mention” Ariana Grande or “any ex-girlfriends during his set.”

Davidson and Aquilino were linked in 2015. He moved on with Cazzie David in 2016. Following his 2018 split from the 24-year-old actress, the Big Time Adolescence star romanced Grande, 25, but they called off their four-month engagement in October 2018.

The Set It Up actor and Beckinsale were first spotted flirting at several Golden Globes afterparties in January. The duo were later seen holding hands in Los Angeles.

“Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” a source told Us earlier this month. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

However, another insider assured Us that the Serendipity actress and Davidson are not looking for a long-term commitment: “[Pete’s] thing with Kate is fun. He thinks she’s cool. They’re on opposite coasts though, so don’t count on it getting too serious.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

