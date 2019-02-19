Pete Davidson reunited with his ex-girlfriend Carly Aquilino on Long Island on Monday, February 18.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the Girl Code alum, 28, were spotted hanging out backstage at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Davidson’s photographer, Marcus Russell Price, shared a mirror selfie on his Instagram Stories with the former couple as well as fellow comedians Dave Sirus and Derek Gaines.

“No, your eyes are red,” Price captioned the snap, pointing out the red-eye effect from the camera’s flash. He also uploaded a short video of Davidson dancing to a rap song alongside Gaines, 34.

A source tells Us Weekly that Aquilino performed a comedy set at the concert hall before Davidson took the stage. “Pete seemed like he was in a great mood and was more organized with his jokes than usual,” the source says, noting that the Big Time Adolescence star “didn’t mention” his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande “or any ex-girlfriends during his set.”

Davidson was linked to Aquilino in 2015 before he romanced Cazzie David, whom he dated on and off from 2016 to 2018. He then had a whirlwind relationship with Grande, 25, before the pop star called off their four-month engagement in October 2018.

After Us broke the news of Davidson and Grande’s engagement in June 2018, Aquilino shared her apparent reaction on her Instagram Stories. The MTV personality posted a screenshot of a text message she received from a friend that read, “I know I’m the 9 billionth person to text you about this, but… I can’t,” to which she simply responded, “HAHHAHAHAAH.” She captioned the post: “My day in a text message.”

After his engagement to the “Thank U, Next” singer ended, the Wild ‘N Out alum was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with Kate Beckinsale. They made headlines for flirting at a Golden Globe afterparty in January before stepping out holding hands earlier this month.

“[Pete’s] thing with Kate is fun,” a source later told Us. “He thinks she’s cool. They’re on opposite coasts though, so don’t count on it getting too serious.”

Grande, for her part, has called Davidson’s fling with Beckinsale, 45, “so cute.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!