Ariana Grande has no time for drama! The “7 Rings” songstress had just two simple — but sweet — words to say about her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, and his flirtatious fling with Kate Beckinsale.

“So cute!” Grande, 25, shouted to TMZ reporters on Thursday, February 7, when asked about the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, seemingly moving on with the Serendipity actress, 45, just months after they called it quits on their four-month engagement.

Davidson and Beckinsale were first spotted together at a Golden Globes afterparty in January. An insider told Us Weekly that the two “were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” noting, “people approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

The rumored pair were later seen walking hand-in-hand as they left Lago Bar in Los Angeles on February 2. “Kate is a lot of fun and loves embracing her youthful side,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month about the age difference between her and Davidson. “She’s always the life of the party and likes going out, dancing and hanging out around young people at hip places.”

The insider added, “It’s no surprise she likes Pete — he makes her laugh and she likes the fact that he’s younger than her.”

Both Davidson and Beckinsale have played coy about their relationship. The Big Time Adolescence star laughed off an audience member who yelled the actress’ name at him during a recent stand-up show. Davidson “smiled sheepishly and said, ‘Yes,’” an onlooker told Us of his response.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in June 2018 that Davidson and Grande were engaged after just weeks of dating. The pair called it quits on their romance in October.

Though the comedian is seemingly enjoying his time with the Underworld actress, Grande has sworn off relationships for the time being. “Spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one,” the “God Is a Woman” singer replied to a Twitter user on New Year’s Day who asked who she was dating. “Please refer back to this tweet for further questions.”

