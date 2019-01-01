Ariana Grande Says She’s Not Going to Date Anyone in 2019

Ariana Grande said in tweet on Tuesday, January 1, that she’s not going to date anyone in 2019.

The singer, 25, who split from fiancé Pete Davidson in October after a four-month engagement, responded to a fan post on Twitter that posed the question, “Who Is Ariana Dating NOW?!”

“Can they tell me too?” the “God Is a Woman” singer replied before adding, “spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for further questions.”

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

The declaration comes after a tough couple of weeks that saw Grande publicly slammed by her ex after she waded into Kanye West’s feud with Drake.

Grande called out the pair for their social media battle and asked them to cool it because she and Miley Cyrus had new songs about to drop, but after the “I Love You” rapper responded, stating that “all of this foolishness weighed on my mental health,” she said she was sorry.

“It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive,” Grande tweeted. “I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”

The SNL star then angrily spoke out on Instagram on December 15, praising West and saying he was “seriously disgusted” that someone would “point fingers” at the rapper for his “bravery in speaking about mental health.”

Davidson then posted a disturbing message saying that he really didn’t “want to be on this earth anymore” and deleted his account.

His troubling post prompted Grande to rush down to the SNL studios in midtown Manhattan, where her ex was rehearsing for that night’s show but, as Us Weekly previously reported, he refused to see her.

The Trainwreck star spoke out about their failed relationship in his stand-up routine in Boston on New Year’s Eve, revealing that he cried at the table with his mom after the engagement ended. “It made me see how ugly people can get, and how cool people can be,” he told the audience at the Chevalier Theatre on Monday, December 31.

He also spoke about her hit “Thank U, Next” and noted that most singers choose not to name-check their exes in their breakup songs.

“Not this wonderful lady,” Davidson joked. “This diabolical genius named all of us.”

