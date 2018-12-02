Moving on in her own way! Ariana Grande had some strong words to say about love following her split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson ― but later clarified they had more to do with being hangry.

“Actually … I don’t want no ‘next,’” Grande, 25, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Saturday, December 1, in reference to her hit breakup tune “Thank U, Next.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress added: “True love doesn’t exist. Hope you’re having a great day!”

Grande followed up with a second tweet that read, “remember when I was a hopeless romantic lmfaoooOO.”

However, after deleting the cryptic messages, the Victorious alum explained what she was feeling. “True love might exist i was just hungry,” she tweeted, adding, “but still, f–k that.”

Grande and the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star split and called off their four-month engagement in October.

Shortly after, the Florida native released the chart-topping breakup anthem in which she opens up about not only Davidson, but also exes Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean and the late Mac Miller.

The intro for the song has lyrics that read: “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.”

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Grande is “doing really well and has been over the moon with the success of ‘Thank U, Next’ and couldn’t be more excited for the video to come out.”

The five-minute, 30-second video — which was released on Friday, November 30 — not only shows Grande in a wedding dress surrounded by her closest friends, but also pays homage to popular romcom movies, including Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde and Bring It On.

