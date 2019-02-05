It’s Serendipity! Age is just a number when it comes to Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson’s rumored romance — and it’s actually a plus for the actress.

“Kate is a lot of fun and loves embracing her youthful side,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She’s always the life of the party and likes going out, dancing and hanging out around young people at hip places.”

The insider notes that Beckinsale, 45, is “very confident in her skin and is all about having a good time.” As for her recent flirtatious outings with the Saturday Night Live star, 25, the source adds, “It’s no surprise she likes Pete — he makes her laugh and she likes the fact that he’s younger than her.”

The Underworld star and Davidson were first spotted together at several 2019 Golden Globes afterparties last month. “Kate and Pete were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

More recently, the duo looked very much into each other as they were seen walking hand-in-hand together as they left Los Angeles’ Lago Bar during the early morning hours of February 2.

Following their hand-holding outing, an insider told Us: “Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type.”

Both Davidson and Beckinsale have since played coy about their relationship. The U.K. native got sassy when an Instagram user asked about the Big Time Adolescence star in the comment section of a photo of Beckinsale’s mom. “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” the follower wrote, to which she replied, “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

The comedian, for his part, “smiled sheepishly” and said, “‘Yes,’” when an audience member at one of his January stand-up shows shouted Beckinsale’s name at him during hit set, an onlooker told Us.

Davidson’s fling with Beckinsale comes just months after the Set It Up actor split from his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande. The former couple called off their four-month engagement in October. The Widow star, meanwhile, was previously married to director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016.

