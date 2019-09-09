How old is Kate Beckinsale? Whether she’s stepping out with a younger man — we’re looking at you, Pete Davidson and British comedian Jack Whitehall! — or wowing in a revealing gown on the red carpet with her toned legs, arms and abs, fans frequently wonder the actress’ age. And time and time again, the Pearl Harbor actress — who, for the record, is 45-years-old — proves that age really is just a number.

Part of the reason she’s in such great shape: The action hero star learned a thing or two about keeping an intense fitness regimen after leading vampire flick Van Helsing and helming the Underworld franchise. A client of celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson and a regular at his Beverly Hills studio for five-plus years, the British star is dedicated to her workouts. “Kate is a six-day-a-week person,” Peterson told Us in August 2018. “She’s definitely up there among my hardest workers. I mean every single day is push, push, push.”

“Anybody I’ve worked with, I think the reason they seek me out is because they know that we’re going to get the work done, it’s going to be safe, it’s going to be as fun as that can be and they’re not going to cut any corners,” adds the pro. “It keeps them on the straight and narrow that they hold themselves to.”

And Beckinsale, who separated from her Underworld director husband Len Wiseman after 11 years of marriage in 2015 and later divorced, goes into every session knowing what she signed up for! “I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, bitch about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave,” she told Shape in 2016 of her days with Peterson.

Outside the gym, the mother of 20-year-old Lily (with ex and close friend Michael Sheen) keeps it healthy on the diet front too. Reveals Peterson, “She doesn’t have a sweet tooth.” Nor does she waste calories on cocktails. “I don’t drink alcohol. I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic,” the star, who eats a predominantly plant-based diet, also told the fitness mag.

Scroll through to read more fitness and diet secrets from the ageless Beckinsale and see amazing workout and body photos!