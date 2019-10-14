



Kate Beckinsale is the queen of quirky, unexpected Instagram posts. On Monday, October 14, the 46-year-old actress continued her streak of unusual captions and photos with some new advice for her 3.4 million followers: Tiaras are great distractions from scars.

The brunette beauty posed for a blurry-but-fabulous mirror selfie donning low-rise black pants with a thin white belt, paired with a tiny black sports bra. Her accessories included gold bracelets, rings and a hard-to-miss sparkly tiara to give her casual ponytail a little extra somethin’.

To accompany the semi-random snap, Beckinsale captioned the pic with an explanation of sorts: “If you have a visible appendix scar you’re allowed to wear a tiara for no reason.” She continued, “Don’t marry into royalty: whip out an organ. Far less bother.”

While it’s difficult to spot that appendectomy scar from her emergency surgery in 2004, it isn’t hard to see the star’s super-toned bod. Celebrities like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lissa Rinna agree and she jumped on the opportunity to match Beckinsale’s humor by commenting, “It’s really a shame that you’ve let yourself go.”

That killer bod can be credited to Beckinsale’s diligent workout routine and dietary habits. The actress-turned-fitness-enthusiast has actively been posting snaps of her gym sessions on the ‘gram. For example, she’s recently recorded her post-gym stretch sesh, a killer ab workout and a boxing video.

To add to her frequent sweat sessions, she also sticks to a predominantly plant-based diet and according to celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, “She doesn’t have a sweet tooth.” Hopefully, the star can make an exception for Halloween — she already has a part of the costume, after all!

