Kate Beckinsale Has Some Unusual Tiara Style Advice for Anyone With an Appendectomy Scar

By
Kate Beckinsale Tiara Widow Dressed in Black
Kate Beckinsale attends the series premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "The Widow" at the Crosby Street Hotel on March 1, 2019 in New York City. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock


Kate Beckinsale is the queen of quirky, unexpected Instagram posts. On Monday, October 14, the 46-year-old actress continued her streak of unusual captions and photos with some new advice for her 3.4 million followers: Tiaras are great distractions from scars.

The brunette beauty posed for a blurry-but-fabulous mirror selfie donning low-rise black pants with a thin white belt, paired with a tiny black sports bra. Her accessories included gold bracelets, rings and a hard-to-miss sparkly tiara to give her casual ponytail a little extra somethin’.

To accompany the semi-random snap, Beckinsale captioned the pic with an explanation of sorts: “If you have a visible appendix scar you’re allowed to wear a tiara for no reason.” She continued, “Don’t marry into royalty: whip out an organ. Far less bother.”

Kate Beckinsale Tiara Instagram
Kate Beckinsale Courtesy of Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

While it’s difficult to spot that appendectomy scar from her emergency surgery in 2004, it isn’t hard to see the star’s super-toned bod. Celebrities like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lissa Rinna agree and she jumped on the opportunity to match Beckinsale’s humor by commenting, “It’s really a shame that you’ve let yourself go.”

That killer bod can be credited to Beckinsale’s diligent workout routine and dietary habits. The actress-turned-fitness-enthusiast has actively been posting snaps of her gym sessions on the ‘gram. For example, she’s recently recorded her post-gym stretch sesh, a killer ab workout and a boxing video.

To add to her frequent sweat sessions, she also sticks to a predominantly plant-based diet and according to celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, “She doesn’t have a sweet tooth.” Hopefully, the star can make an exception for Halloween — she already has a part of the costume, after all!

