She’s well aware! Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Carly Acquilino seemingly shaded his engagement to Ariana Grande.

The Girl Code star, 27, reacted to the news via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 11, hours after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Grande and Davidson, both 24, would be taking the next step in their relationship.

Aquilino subtly disclosed her feelings after posting a screenshot of a text message she received saying, “I know I’m the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but… I can’t.”

The MTV personality captioned the snapshot: “My day in a text message.”

The stand-up comedians dated in 2015, according to Complex. Davidson then moved on with Cazzie David in May 2016, and the duo were together on and off until mid-May 2018. Weeks after calling it off, Us confirmed that the Saturday Night Live star had started “casually” seeing Grande.

During their whirlwind romance, Davidson and the “No Tears Left to Cry” pop star posted many photos together on social media and have exchanged a series of flirty messages, most recently talking about starting a family.

On Monday, Us broke the news of their engagement. “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one source told Us. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.

Another insider added that the couple “are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

Following their happy news, Grande and Davidson celebrated on Monday evening with a trip to Disneyland. The “Dangerous Woman” songstress has received overwhelming support form her fan base, with one devotee tweeting at her on Monday, “I hope [Pete] knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL,” to which she replied, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED.”

