Just having fun? Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale’s romance is sparking plenty of headlines, but it may not progress much further, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“[Pete’s] thing with Kate is fun,” the source explains. “He thinks she’s cool. They’re on opposite coasts though, so don’t count on it getting too serious.”

The Only Living Boy in New York star, 45, and the Saturday Night Live actor, 25, were first spotted getting flirty at Golden Globes afterparties in January. “Kate and Pete were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” an eyewitness told Us of the couple. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

Beckinsale initially played coy about their blossoming romance, clapping back at an Instagram user who left a comment about her and the Going Places star with a joke, but was spotted holding hands with the comedian on February 2.

“Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” an insider told Us at the time.

A separate source told Us in February that the actress likes that the Big Time Adolescence star is “younger than her.” “It’s no surprise she likes Pete — he makes her laugh. Kate is a lot of fun and loves embracing her youthful side,” the source said. “She’s always the life of the party and likes going out, dancing and hanging out around young people at hip places.”

Davidson, for his part, smiled and said “Yes” when a fan yelled his rumored lady’s name at his Pete Davidson & Friends comedy show in Tarrytown, New York, in January.

“Pete is doing great,” the first source now shares with Us. “He’s doing a lot of stand-up. He’s focused on his upcoming Judd Apatow film. He’s really happy.”

Davidson’s ex, Ariana Grande, for one, from whom he split in October, is wishing the couple well. “So cute!” the pop star, 25, told TMZ reporters of the pair on Thursday, February 7.

One day prior, multiple sources confirmed to Us that “Ariana isn’t bothered at all” by the fact that her ex-fiancé is moving on. “The focus is entirely on the album coming out on Friday and [she] can’t wait for fans to hear.”

