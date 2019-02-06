Thank you, next! Ariana Grande isn’t phased that her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, moved on with Kate Beckinsale, because she has other things on her mind.

“Ariana isn’t bothered at all,” multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively. A separate insider adds: “The focus is entirely on the album coming out on Friday and can’t wait for fans to hear.”

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the Widow actress, 45, first sparked romance rumors last month when they were seen flirting at InStyle’s Golden Globes afterparty. “She was following him around a bit and waiting for him. People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else,” an eyewitness told Us. “It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

The speculation continued when the pair were spotted holding hands as they left Lago Bar in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, February 2. The following day, Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel joked about the duo on social media.

“So Pete Davidson was engaged to the sexy & talented @ArianaGrande and is now dating the beyond stunning @KateBeckinsale?” Frankel, 48, wrote on Twitter on Sunday, February 3. “So I guess it’s clear that he shoots diamonds out of his penis?”

The “Imagine” singer is currently gearing up to release her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next, on Friday, February 8. A third source tells Us that all of the songs were written after she and the comedian split and she’s “even more excited about this album than she was for Sweetener,” which came out in August 2018.

“Making this album has definitely helped raise her spirits and was very therapeutic after [ex-boyfriend] Mac Miller‘s death and [her] breakup with Pete,” the insider adds. “People around her are anticipating this to be her biggest album ever.”

The Victorious alum recently teased the meaning of one of her new songs, “Ghostin.'” “[It’s about] feeling badly for the person you’re with bc you love somebody else,” she told a fan on Twitter on Monday, February 4. “Feeling badly bc he can tell he can’t compare…. and how i should be ghosting him.”

Grande and Davidson dated for a few weeks before Us Weekly broke the news of their engagement in June 2018. The duo called it quits in October 2018, one month after Miller died from an accidental overdose at age 26.

