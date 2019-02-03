Bethenny Frankel Posts NSFW Tweet About Pete Davidson's Penis

It’s all about that BDE. Bethenny Frankel called Pete Davidson‘s relationships with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale into question with an NSFW tweet about his manhood.

“So Pete Davidson was engaged to the sexy & talented @ArianaGrande and is now dating the beyond stunning @KateBeckinsale?” Frankel, 48, wrote on Twitter on Sunday, February 3. “So I guess it’s clear that he shoots diamonds out of his penis?”

The comedian, 25, and the “7 Rings” singer, also 25, called it quits in October after a four-month engagement.

The Saturday Night Live star has since been linked to the Underworld actress, 45, after the pair got flirty at Golden Globes afterparties in January. The pair were spotted holding hands as they left Lago Bar in Los Angeles, in the early hours of Saturday, February 2.

Grande bragged that her former fiancé is “like, 10 inches,” in June 2018. She also raved about her ex’s package in her “Thank U, Next” music video, writing “HUUUUUGE.” The Set it Up actor, however, shrugged off the comments in a September interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, saying, “I think she’s just tiny. I think I have an average-sized penis and she’s tiny. Everything’s big to her.”

Beckinsale, for her part, playfully addressed dating rumors after posting a photo of her mom on Instagram on January 9. “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” a fan wrote, to which Beckinsale cheekily replied: “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

Davidson admitted that he hooked up with a pal following the sudden end of his engagement. “I got with my friend who’s — how do I say — a fast, loose woman?” he quipped at his stand-up comedy set on January 12. “We hooked up and I asked her, ‘OK, what is [the size of my manhood] in comparison.”

He continued: “She said, ‘Well, it’s nice, but it’s like an average black man’s, so it’s nice, but, like, the size of an average black d–k.’ So I thought, ‘OK, that is white privilege.'”

