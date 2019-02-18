Not looking for opinions. Kate Beckinsale perfectly fired back at an internet troll who commented on her love life.

The British actress, 45, posted a selfie via Instagram on Friday, February 15, with a silly caption that read, “Here’s what I got from five years of biology class : ‘mollusc’ [sic] is Latin for ‘soft flesh’ and how to identify and label a urethra. Neither has kicked in yet as useful as of today.”

Days later, an Instagram user took the opportunity to express his thoughts on her relationship status after she was spotted out with Pete Davidson. “Disappointed in your dating choices,” he commented on the photo on Sunday, February 17, to which Beckinsale fired back, “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

This isn’t the first time the Widow actress has hilariously addressed her love life. Last month, she got sassy on social media when someone commented on her Instagram pic, “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson.” She cheekily replied: “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

Beckinsale and the Saturday Night Live star, 25, first sparked dating rumors in early January after they were seen getting flirty at multiple Golden Globes afterparties. Davidson is “exactly [Beckinsale’s] type,” a source later told Us Weekly. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

While the duo have good chemistry, a second insider revealed that their romance likely won’t turn into anything more than a fling. “[Pete’s] thing with Kate is fun,” the source explained earlier this month. “He thinks she’s cool. They’re on opposite coasts though, so don’t count on it getting too serious.”

Prior to Beckinsale, Davidson romanced actress Cazzie David for two years before they called it quits in May 2018. He quickly started dating Ariana Grande and Us broke the news of their engagement that June. The duo split in October 2018, a month after her ex Mac Miller died.

Beckinsale, meanwhile, was married to Underworld director Len Wiseman for 11 years before Us revealed their split in November 2015. She also shares 20-year-old daughter, Lily, with her ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003.

