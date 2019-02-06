Kate Beckinsale’s Most Biting Comebacks About Her Love Life and More

Kate Beckinsale is no stranger to a clapback! The actress never shies away from the opportunity to defend herself — especially if a troll comes for her relationship.

Beckinsale has made headlines for her love life over the years. The Underwood star dated Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003. They share daughter Lily. After their breakup, Beckinsale started seeing director Len Wiseman. The duo tied the knot in May 2004, but called it quits after 11 years of marriage in November 2015.

Following her divorce, Beckinsale was linked to actor Matt Rife, who is more than 20 years younger than her. The on-off pair were last spotted together in 2018. The Serendipity star seemingly moved on from the Rife with comedian Pete Davidson, who is also 20 years her junior.

“Kate is a lot of fun and loves embracing her youthful side,” a source told Us Weekly in February 2019 after Beckinsale and Davidson were seen holding hands. “She’s always the life of the party and likes going out, dancing and hanging out around young people at hip places.”

The source added at the time that Beckinsale “likes” that the Saturday Night Live star is younger than her.

“It’s no surprise she likes Pete — he makes her laugh,” the source said. “[Kate] very confident in her skin and is all about having a good time.”

Scroll through to revisit Beckinsale’s most biting comebacks about her relationships and more: