Kate Beckinsale Challenges Troll to Tell Her Why She Needs a Man

Don’t come for her! Kate Beckinsale had the perfect response to a rude follower who insisted she needed to find a man.

The Serendipity star, 46, shared a hilarious Instagram video of her typical day in lockdown on Tuesday, June 30, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge. “Nightclubs are closed but we have googly eyes and mostly it’s the same except less risk of illness and no one has wee’d all over the ladies loo seat,” Beckinsale captioned footage of herself and her cat covered in googly eyes.

“You need a man,” a nosy troll commented, to which the Van Helsing actress replied, “Tell me why? To stop me sticking eyes on the cat? What if he liked eyes on the cat? What if I won’t stop? How will he help this situation.”

When another follower pressed Beckinsale about why she keeps “dating guys that could be your children,” she quipped, “Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you.”

The British actress’ fiery response comes shortly after she took a major step in her relationship with musician Goody Grace. The pair were first linked to one another in January and were caught holding hands on a date in Brentwood, California, three months later. On June 19, Beckinsale gushed over her new flame in the comments of his celebratory 23rd birthday post.

“23 today, very blessed to see another year. thank you to everyone along on this journey with me, the best is yet to come. covered a very fitting bob dylan song to ring in the new chapter,” Grace wrote via Instagram alongside a video of himself singing Bob Dylan‘s “The Times They Are a-Changin.'”

The Underworld star sweetly replied, “Happy birthday I love you,” to which the “Two Shots” singer wrote back, “I love you.”

Beckinsale has sparked a handful of romances with younger men since separating from ex-husband Len Wiseman in 2016. From 2017 to 2018, she dated actor Matt Rife and moved on with Pete Davidson one year later. Us Weekly confirmed that the unlikely pair called it quits after only four months.

Despite widespread criticism of her love life, Beckinsale has the approval of 21-year-old daughter Lily, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen.

“Kate’s daughter isn’t bothered by the fact that Kate likes younger guys and she is just used to it at this point,” a source told Us in April. “Kate is attracted to younger guys that are creative — that’s just her type.”