Kate Beckinsale’s Ex Matt Rife Tells Pete Davidson to ‘Run’

Bad feelings? Kate Beckinsale’s ex-boyfriend Matt Rife has some super shady advice for her new man, Pete Davidson.

“Advice for Pete? Man to man … run,” Rife, 23, told TMZ on Monday, March 4. “Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy. I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship.”

Despite his less-than-kind remark, the former TLC host told the outlet that he wishes both Beckinsale, 45, and Davidson, 25, “the best.”

“I hope they’re happy,” Rife said. “I don’t really have any solid advice. Just be careful.”

He added: “We dated for a year … it was complicated. For sure. A lot of ups and downs. But she’s moved on.”

Rife and Beckinsale were first linked in 2017 following her divorce from ex-husband Len Wiseman.

They were last spotted together in September 2018.

More recently, the Underwood star has been spending time with Davidson. The pair, who were first seen together at a Golden Globes afterparty in January, packed on the PDA at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 3.

“Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality.”

The British actress shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003. The Saturday Night Live comedian, for his part, called off his four-month engagement to Ariana Grande in October 2018.

