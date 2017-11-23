Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife are “hanging out again,” a source close to the actress exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Though Beckinsale, 44, and the 22-year-old’s romance has been on and off, a source tells Us, “Her family comes first, not him.”

The Underworld actress and the TRL cohost, who were first spotted making out in June, “were supposed to be fun and light, but then he was talking about moving in only a couple weeks” into their fling, the insider tells Us. “When they’re together, it’s fine. But she’s busy working and has a family. It’s been on and off.”

Things appear to be more on than off, though. Beckinsale and Rife were seen kissing during a movie theater date in Los Angeles on Friday, November 17. They packed on the PDA at a table in the lobby while eating snacks from the concession stand.

Their latest reunion comes just three months after a source exclusively told Us that the couple had “fizzled out” after going on “a couple of fun dates.”

Beckinsale was previously married to film director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016. She shares daughter Lily — who, at age 18, is about three years younger than Rife — with ex Michael Sheen.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!