It might be chilly in a hockey arena, but Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale brought the heat when they were spotted packing on PDA during the New York Rangers game on Sunday, March 3.

The comedian, 25, and the Widow actress, 45, didn’t shy away from showing their affection toward each other while they enjoyed the sporting event. At one point, the rumored duo even shared a passionate kiss.

Davidson and Beckinsale both went casual for the outing and appeared to be comfortable with each other as they laughed together and kept close throughout the entire game. The Saturday Night Live star paired a black baseball hat with a gray long sleeve shirt, while the London-born actress dressed in an all-dark ensemble.

Though the two have been spotted holding hands multiple times since they first sparked romance rumors in January after flirting at multiple Golden Globes afterparties, this is the first time Davidson and Beckinsale were seen locking lips.

The night prior to their day date at Madison Square Garden, Beckinsale accompanied the Big Time Adolescence actor to a Saturday Night Live afterparty on Saturday, March 2.

Davidson and the Underworld actress “were holding hands going in at 1:30 a.m. and holding hands going out at 3 a.m.,” a source told Us Weekly of their outing at NYC’s Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant. “There was not much emotion since it was such a short walk to their car. They didn’t stop for anyone going into the party but Pete signed a few things on the way out for people. They were escorted by a security guard both times.”

Last month, an insider told Us that “Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him.” The insider added, “They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality.”

As for Davidson, who split from his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, in October 2018 after a four-month engagement, another source tells Us he’s just as smitten. “Pete only has eyes for Kate,” the insider revealed to Us. “She’s cool and fun. It’s long-distance, but they’re taking it slow. She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart. They have an incredible physical connection.”

Scroll down to see pics from Davidson and Beckinsale’s PDA-packed outing!