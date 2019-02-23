She’s smitten! Kate Beckinsale is enjoying her time with Pete Davidson more than a month after the duo sparked romance rumors.

“Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality and is happy with him.”

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, and the actress, 45, were first spotted getting flirty at multiple Golden Globes afterparties in January. “She was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” an insider told Us at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else. … It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

Earlier this month, the pair held hands as they left Lago Bar in Los Angeles. “He’s exactly her type,” a source revealed. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

Davidson is just as interested in Beckinsale. “Pete only has eyes for Kate. She’s cool and fun. It’s long-distance, but they’re taking it slow,” another insider told Us. “She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart. They have an incredible physical connection.”

However, the romance may not be built to last. “[Pete’s] thing with Kate is fun,” according to a source. “He thinks she’s cool. They’re on opposite coasts though, so don’t count on it getting too serious.”

The 20-year age difference is not as much of an issue. “[Kate] loves embracing her youthful side,” an insider assured Us. “She’s always the life of the party and likes going out, dancing and hanging out around young people at hip places.”

Davidson’s ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, whom he split from in October 2018 following a four-month engagement, “isn’t bothered at all” by the fling, according to a source. In fact, the “Thank U, Next” songstress, 25, called the twosome “so cute” earlier this month.

