The L word! Kate Beckinsale publicly declared her feelings for her boyfriend, Goody Grace, when she wished him a happy birthday.

The “Two Shots” singer posted a video via Instagram on Friday, June 19, of himself singing a cover of Bob Dylan‘s song “The Times They Are a-Changin.'”

“23 today, very blessed to see another year. thank you to everyone along on this journey with me, the best is yet to come. covered a very fitting bob dylan song to ring in the new chapter,” Grace captioned the clip.

The Underworld actress, 46, commented underneath the post, “Happy birthday I love you,” to which he replied, “I love you.”

The U.K. native celebrated Grace’s birthday alone with her cats due to the coronavirus quarantine. Beckinsale shared snippets of the solo party via her Instagram Story on Friday, where she could be seen cuddling up to her pets underneath balloons. She and her feline pals wore matching party hats for the occasion.

Beckinsale and Grace were first linked in January, according to TMZ. The twosome were spotted holding hands in Brentwood, California, in April. Later that month, Beckinsale defended their relationship when a troll criticized her much-younger beau.

The Serendipity star shared a video via Instagram of her cat avoiding a square on the floor that Beckinsale had put down for her pet. “Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere,” the user wrote.

Beckinsale promptly replied, “Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate” — a dig at the person’s misuse of the phrase “boy toy.”

The Van Helsing star hit back at people who criticized her relationships with younger men in an interview with Women’s Health in May.

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all,” she said at the time. “And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Oh, my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.’ Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me.”

Beckinsale has been linked to younger men since she split from her husband of 12 years, Len Wiseman, in 2016. She moved on with Matt Rife, whom she dated from 2017 until 2018. After she split from the 25-year-old actor, Beckinsale began dating Pete Davidson in January 2019. She and the Saturday Night Live star, 26, called it quits four months later.

A source told Us Weekly in April that Beckinsale’s 21-year-old daughter, Lily — whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen — doesn’t have a problem with her mom’s interest in younger men.

“Kate’s daughter isn’t bothered by the fact that Kate likes younger guys and she is just used to it at this point,” the insider said. “Kate is attracted to younger guys that are creative — that’s just her type.”