Kate Beckinsale’s Daughter ‘Isn’t Bothered’ by Her Dating Younger Men

Doing her thing. Kate Beckinsale’s love life may continue to make headlines, but her 21-year-old daughter, Lily, approves.

“Kate’s daughter isn’t bothered by the fact that Kate likes younger guys and she is just used to it at this point,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Kate and her daughter are still very close and have a great mother/daughter relationship.”

The 46-year-old actress shares her adult daughter with ex Michael Sheen. Following her 2003 split from Sheen and her marriage to Len Wiseman, which ended in October 2016, Beckinsale has been linked to several younger men.

“Kate is attracted to younger guys that are creative — that’s just her type,” the source explains. “She likes surrounding herself with them because she likes being ‘in the know’ and up to date on what’s cool.”

Beckinsale dated Matt Rife, who is more than 20 years younger than the Underworld star, from 2017 to 2018. Rife, 24, called their relationship “complicated” during a run-in with TMZ in March 2019.

“We dated for a year,” the former TLC host said. “A lot of ups and downs.”

Rife then joked that Beckinsale’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson should “run.”

“Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy. I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship,” he said at the time. “I don’t really have any solid advice. Just be careful.”

Beckinsale and Davidson, 26, were together for four months before they called it quits in May 2019.

“All of my uncles freaked out,” the Saturday Night Live star told Charlamagne Tha God in February 2020 about his romance with the “legendary” actress. “She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Most recently, Beckinsale has been linked to singer-songwriter Goody Grace, who is 23 years her junior. The twosome were spotted holding hands in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, April 12. She has also been caught leaving flirty comments on Grace’s Instagram posts in recent months.

Us Weekly has reached out to Beckinsale’s rep for comment.