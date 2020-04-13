New year, new man! Kate Beckinsale appears to be dating singer-songwriter Goody Grace, who is 23 years her junior.

The Underworld star, 46, was spotted holding hands with the Canada native, 22, in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, April 12, in photos published by TMZ. She wore a gray sweater over a white tank top and black sweatpants, while he opted for a white cardigan with an otherwise all-black ensemble.

The rumored couple were previously spotted together earlier this month and as far back as January, according to TMZ. They also follow each other on Instagram, and Beckinsale has left comments on several of Grace’s posts. On March 23, she dropped a heart-eyes emoji below a video of him covering Conan Gray’s song “The Story” while playing an acoustic guitar.

The musician has a surprising connection to the Widow star’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. He performed with the Saturday Night Live star’s best friend Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker at a concert in Los Angeles in December 2019. Grace and MGK, 29, are also both featured on rapper Mod Sun’s single “Stay Away,” which is set to be released on April 24.

Beckinsale dated Davidson, 26, for nearly four months in 2019. They were first spotted together that January at multiple Golden Globe afterparties. The pair went public with their romance that March when they locked lips at a New York Rangers game. However, Us Weekly confirmed in early May that they had called it quits.

The former couple appeared to be on good terms after their breakup. In February, the stand-up comedian joked during an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God that “all of [his] uncles freaked out” when he started dating the “legendary” actress. “She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” he added.

Beckinsale previously dated actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003. They welcomed daughter Lily in 1999. The Pearl Harbor star went on to marry her Underworld director, Len Wiseman, in 2004. They separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in November 2019.

Us Weekly has reached out to Beckinsale’s rep for comment.