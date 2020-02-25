Big fans! Pete Davidson’s fling with Kate Beckinsale caught the world — and his family — by surprise.

“All of my uncles freaked out,” the Saturday Night Live star, 26, said during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Monday, February 24, while discussing the “legendary” actress. “She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Davidson’s romance with Beckinsale, 46, first made headlines in January 2019 after they were spotted flirting at multiple Golden Globe afterparties. A source told Us at the time, “Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type. She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

The couple made a rare public appearance together at a New York Rangers game that March, when they were famously photographed making out in their seats.

However, their relationship turned out to be short-lived: Us confirmed in April 2019 that the stand-up comedian and the Underworld star had amicably called it quits after nearly four months together.

Davidson explained to Charlamagne, 41, on Monday that the timing wasn’t right for him and Beckinsale.

“I think I was going into another rehab. I must have a pattern,” he joked, referencing his more recent treatment stay on the heels of his January split from Kaia Gerber. “I wasn’t right yet, and [Kate] had a lot of acting and work to do. She’s a superstar.”

The Alive From New York star has become quite a ladies’ man since his rise to fame. In addition to Beckinsale and Gerber, 18, he has dated actresses Cazzie David and Margaret Qualley and was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months in 2018.

“He has a great sense of humor. He’s a fun, good, loving kid. He loves his mother. And he’s everything a girl would like,” Davidson’s SNL costar Kenan Thompson told Us exclusively in November 2019. “So it’s not surprising the girls like him. I’m proud to call him my buddy.”