It’s over. Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson have broken up.

After a whirlwind three-month romance, the two lovebirds have called it quits, The New York Post’s Page Six reported on Tuesday, January 14.

“It looks like Pete and Kaia are over. It got very overwhelming for Kaia,” a source told the publication. “Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with.”

The news comes days after the model, 18, was spotted vacationing in Miami without the Saturday Night Live star on Saturday, January 11.

Photos posted online at the time showed Gerber out with Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman on the beach. She was also seen with her mother, Cindy Crawford, on Sunday, January 12, in Florida.

The split comes weeks after Davidson, who has been open about being diagnosed with borderline personality order, joked on Saturday Night Live that he was headed back to treatment. “I’m going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces,” Davidson said on the December 21 episode. “And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates.”

Davidson has been keeping away from the public eye recently, but he was seen as a part of the latest Alexander Wang fashion campaign, which was released on Tuesday, January 14. Page Six reported on Tuesday that the Trainwreck actor “has been getting some help.”

The couple were first linked in October after the comedian, 26, split from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley.

“Right now Pete seems to be more stable and happier,” a source told Us in November.

The same month an insider told Us that Gerber’s supermodel mom was taking a hands-off approach to her daughter’s relationship with Davidson.

“Cindy’s supportive of Kaia and wants her to be happy. Right now she’s happy with Pete Davidson, so Cindy’s trying not to get involved,” the insider said at the time. “Kaia’s young, so Cindy’s encouraging her to stay focused on her future. Kaia trusts her mom completely and looks to her as a role model.”

The pair never publicly addressed their relationship, but Davidson did allude to the romance in the December 21 episode of SNL during the “Weekend Update” sketch.

“It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat,” the comedian quipped to Colin Jost, who is engaged to Scarlett Johansson, during the sketch. “What’d I do? If I’m your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I’m the best case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me, and I’m the only one who has a job. It’s like me or Tyga.”

Davidson previously dated Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months in 2018.