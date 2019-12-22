Confirmed! Pete Davidson publicly addressed his relationship with Kaia Gerber for the first time during the Saturday, December 21, episode of Saturday Night Live.

“It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat,” the 26-year-old comedian quipped to Colin Jost, who is engaged to Scarlett Johansson, during Weekend Update. “What’d I do? If I’m your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I’m the best case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me, and I’m the only one who has a job. It’s like me or Tyga.”

Davidson and Gerber, 18, have been linked since October. The Set It Up star previously made headlines for his relationship with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley.

“Right now Pete seems to be more stable and happier,” a source told Us Weekly in November. “Pete and Kaia are dating and they’ve been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile.”

Davidson did have some viewers concerned, however, when he implied he was checking into treatment while discussing SNL’s winter hiatus during Saturday’s episode.

“I’m going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoe laces,” Davidson said. “And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates.”

A year ago, Davidson, who has been open about his mental health issues, posted a worrisome note via Instagram.

“i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote in December 2018. “i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

The troubling message prompted both Grande, whom he split from in October 2018, and the NYPD to do check in on him. An insider told Us earlier this year that Davidson was “doing a lot better” after the incident.