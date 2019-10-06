The butt of the joke. Pete Davidson’s presence was certainly missed by his Saturday Night Live costars on Saturday, October 5. His castmates found humor in the comedic star’s continued absence from the sketch series.

Jokes about Davidson, 25, not being on Saturday Night Live for two consecutive weeks occurred during the episode’s “Weekend Update” segment. When cohost Colin Jost read off a news headline about an incident at a musical festival, he used the opportunity to crack a joke about the fellow Staten Island native.

“A man who drove his car to a music festival still cannot remember where he parked his car a week after the show,” Jost, 37, said. “Well, we hope you make it back soon, Pete.”

Later on, fellow cast member Mikey Day mentioned Davidson when he joined Saturday’s “Weekend Update” segment. His character — supercentenarian Mort Fellner — turned to Jost and asked, “Where is Pete?”

Day, 39, continued to shout about Davidson as Jost and his cohost, Michael Che, had signed off. All the while, Day’s mic was turned off when he called out for Davidson as the show prepared to head into a commercial break.

During Davidson’s absence from Saturday Night Live, the show kicked off its 45th season with Woody Harrelson as its host and Billie Eilish as the musical guest on September 28. For Saturday’s episode, Fleabag star-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted the comedy series and Taylor Swift performed her two hit songs from Lover.

Davidson’s missing presence on Saturday Night Live came not long after he began filming the Suicide Squad sequel in Atlanta. He was officially announced to be in the upcoming installment early last month.

James Gunn, the film’s writer and director, posted a picture of several cast members — including Davidson — one day after the Big Time Adolescence star missed the sketch show’s premiere episode.

“Some of #TheSuicideSquad (and Pom),” Gunn, 53, wrote via Instagram on September 29. “Many of us are doing weird things in this photo. After a screening of Joker (thanks @wbpictures!)”

It has not been confirmed what Davidson’s role in the film will be, but the Suicide Squad sequel is slated to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

