Booked and busy. Pete Davidson was a no-show on the season 45 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, September 28, but the entertainer had another commitment — a film role.

The 25-year-old comedian was in Atlanta filming for the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel. Director James Gunn posted a photo on Saturday of some of the cast — including Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Nathan Fillion —after a private screening of Joker.

It’s unconfirmed what Davidson’s role will be in the film, which is expected to hit theaters Aug. 6, 2021.

The last time the actor had a notable absence from the NBC sketch series was on December 15, 2018, hours after he posted a concerning Instagram message that he later deleted.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so,” Davidson wrote in the message that went viral.

The Wild ‘n Out alum did appear on SNL later that night but only in a prerecorded sketch and in a brief live appearance to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

Us Weekly confirmed that the New York City Police Department conducted a wellness check on Davidson following his Instagram post. His ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, also tweeted at the time that she was “downstairs” at the Saturday Night Live studios in New York City to offer her support.

“I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” the “Thank U, Next” singer wrote in the since-deleted tweet. “I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

He and Grande split in October 2018 after a four-month-long engagement. He followed that romance with a four-month relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale that ended in April.

Davidson has since moved on with girlfriend Margaret Qualley, Us exclusively revealed in August. He and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 24, were spotted together in Venice, Italy for the premiere of Qualley’s film Seberg, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival.

