



Pete Davidson stayed out of the spotlight during the season 45 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, September 28.

Where’s Pete?

Davidson did not appear in the first episode of the new season, despite keeping his spot in the cast and the opening credits. He was not on the stage with his costars for the closing either.

Welcome Back

SNL vet Maya Rudolph stole the show as Kamala Harris in a surprise cameo. The senator faced off with her fellow presidential candidates in a CNN town hall, but no one held a candle to the “fun aunt” vibes the comedian was laying on in epic proportions. Larry David also returned as Bernie Sanders, while host Woody Harrelson portrayed Joe Biden.

Good Girl

Musical guest Billie Eilish played with visual effects, dancing on the ceiling and walls while performing “Bad Guy.” The singer slowed things down with her second song of the night, “I Love You.” She performed the track alongside her brother and cowriter, Finneas Baird O’Connell.

Switcheroo

Aidy Bryant lost it during a sketch that required quick changes of the cast’s clothing to accommodate flashbacks. A crew member stepped in to help her readjust before her cue, and Bryant never recovered from fits of giggles at the moment being caught onscreen.

Down From Here

Reviews of the Downton Abbey movie poked fun at the blandness and low stakes of the project, which the show suggested was mostly about cleaning.

Brick Phone Era

Kyle Mooney and Chris Redd led this ‘90s-set rap complaining about the former’s dad, played by Harrelson, and his obsession with his cell phone. The sketch had the look of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with Mooney’s signature awkwardness to boot.

Oops, He Did It Again

Harrelson opened the show in a tuxedo during his monologue. The newly dubbed “fashionista” then tore away the dapper duds to reveal fancy pajamas because “their time has come.” The host proceeded to stick his foot in his mouth repeatedly after assuring the crowd that he never says “the wrong thing” … and eventually gave up.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

