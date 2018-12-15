Pete Davidson is scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, December 15, hours after he posted a disturbing message intimating that he was going to hurt himself.

The New York Police department confirms to Us Weekly that officers “made a wellness check today” on the comedian and “made contact with him,” while The New York Times reports an NBC representative contacted the police separately to say the star was at work and was fine.

As previously reported, Davidson, 25, posted and then deleted a message on Instagram in which he stated, “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember i told you so.”

The disturbing post came shortly after he slammed his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, for getting involved in Kanye West‘s feud with Drake and bringing up the subject of mental health (the comedian has been open about his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder).

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this,” he wrote. “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer, who had jokingly called on the rappers to stop bickering on social media because she and Miley Cyrus were dropping new music, had walked back from for her remarks, writing, “i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”

After Davidson posted the distressing message, Grande wrote she was trying to see him, possibly at the SNL studios in Manhattan, writing in a now-deleted tweet, “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

Celebs including Nicki Minaj posted messages of support for Davidson on social media, with his friend Machine Gun Kelly tweeting that he was jumping on a plane to “make sure he’s good.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!