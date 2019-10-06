



Taylor Swift brought her signature brand of romance to the Saturday, October 5, episode of Saturday Night Live. Meanwhile, first-time host Phoebe Waller-Bridge proved to be deserving of the role. Below are the highlights from the night.

Taylor Live

Swift first slowed it down with a solo, piano-only rendition of “Lover.” SNL saxophonist Lenny Pickett joined the singer for her second performance of the night: a sexy and smooth version of “False God.”

Lost in Pete

“Weekend Update” made light of Pete Davidson’s absence two episodes in a row. “A man who drove his car to a music festival still cannot remember where he parked his car a week after the show,” Colin Jost teased. “Well, we hope you make it back soon, Pete.”

Autobiographical

Waller-Bridge did a stand-up bit for her monologue, which she joked was a requirement for her visa. The Emmy winner pointed out that she is somewhat like the characters she writes … while also taking a dig at her ex. “I’m not a sex addict because I wrote Fleabag, but I did write Killing Eve because I’m a psychopath,” she quipped. “And my most exciting ex-boyfriend wrote nothing but was both.”

Mike’s Day Off

Matthew Broderick dropped by the cold open as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The actor even quoted Ferris Bueller, telling Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence, “Impeachment moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around, you might miss it.”

Game, Set, Match

Four news anchors, played by Waller-Bridge, Kenan Thompson, Alex Moffat and Ego Nwodim, competed to guess suspects’ races based on the details of their crimes. The game grew more heated as it went on. A weatherman, portrayed by Chris Redd, even got in on the action.

XOXO

Mikey Day and Waller-Bridge’s husband and wife duo had trouble communicating via letters as he fought in a war. Not only did she send him nearly all of her hair, but she also not-so-sensitively announced that both of his parents died.

Love Actually

The show poked fun at Love Island in one segment. Aidy Bryant slayed the physical comedy while attempting to get up from a beanbag chair. The entire cast showed off their accent skills too, from Irish to British to ones that nobody could begin to understand.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

