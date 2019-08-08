



The first season of Love Island in the U.S. has officially wrapped — and one couple was left standing! The final four couples — Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli, Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt, Alexandra Stewart and Dylan Curry, and Weston Richey and Emily Salch — all went on very different journeys during the summer in Fiji.

It’s been clear all season that Elizabeth, 24, and Zac, 22, have had a real connection. They paired up on the day one and he asked her to be his girlfriend on day 11. Then, on day 25, they exchanged “I love yous.”

So, it wasn’t much of a surprise that the only original couple were the ones to take home the $100,000 prize. “I feel like I always had a little bit a feeling that we might come out on top, ” Zac told Us Weekly exclusively after the finale. “We kept checking off each other’s boxes.” Elizabeth added, “I think we just had those sparks from the very first moment.

While Zac was a grocery store clerk in Chicago and she was living in New York before the show, the pair have plans to live in the same city — eventually. “First, Zac is gonna come visit me and meet my family, then I’m going to go to Chicago and meet his whole family,” the advertising executive told Us. “With the prize money, we may take a trip to Europe. I’ve never been, and I really want to go. Nothing’s set in stone, but then we may move out to L.A. eventually.”

Zac echoed those thoughts, noting that while they want to find a way to live in the same city, they’re “not trying to move in together” just yet. While they’ve been together since day one, their first impressions weren’t the best. She thought he was super shy and he thought she was “a little on the cranky side.” Luckily, that all changed.

Elizabeth first realized how strong her feelings for Zac were when she went on a date with Cormac Murphy on day four. “It was kind of a turning point,” she said. “I just wanted to come back and see Zac and spend time with him. It made me realize how much I really cared,” she said. When she reacted that way, that “really solidified” their relationship, he noted.

All the final couples were strong on the finale. Dylan, 25, entered the house and was drawn to Alex, 25. From that day, they were paired off and inseparable. During their final date on day 25, he asked her to be his girlfriend and she accepted.

Weston, 25, came in and made many connections throughout the summer. However, he felt most connected with Emily when she entered the house on day 18. Caro, 21, spent a lot of time single in the villa but on day 12, Ray, 22, entered the house and caught her eye. The two became official on day 25.

Love Island will return with season 2 in summer 2020.

