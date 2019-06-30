Welcome to the states! Love Island, which has been a hit in the U.K. since 2015, is officially coming to the U.S., and everyone is looking for love.

The series kicks off with 11 islanders — meet them below! — who will try to find a match right away. Those who fail to be one half of a couple, risk being sent home. As new islanders arrive, the road to love gets even more complicated. Viewers of the series will also have the opportunity to shape what goes down each week and ultimately, choose the winning couple. That pair will have the chance to win money — and love.

“You’re watching so many types of relationships develop,” host Arielle Vandenberg told Us Weekly about the series. “People fall in love, lust or like. It’s fun to see people who think they have a ‘type’ end up liking someone they never thought they would.”

The actress, who has appeared in How I Met Your Mother and The Ugly Truth, also noted that this show stands out among other dating shows on TV. “It’s not just about dating, drama, rejection and heartbreak. It’s about friendships, about the girls becoming close. It’s really special,” she said, adding that the casting process wasn’t just about finding people who would start drama: “It’s a lot of people with personality, but also nice people. They casted people audiences can relate to and fall in love with.”

Meet the first 11 singles, who took on the adventure in Fiji, below.