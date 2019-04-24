Can’t remember some of your former favorite reality shows? That’s what we’re here for.

Before there was Duchess Meghan, there was the fake Prince Harry! I Wanna Marry “Harry” featured Matthew Hicks, a bachelor who looked (sort of) similar to the now-Duke of Sussex and was searching for love. It aired only four episodes on Fox in 2014 before being pulled but the season then went to Hulu and Fox.com – fans couldn’t get enough.

Another fan favorite – whether you admit you watched it – was Room Raiders, in which contestants would be pulled from their rooms, put in a van and watch as others would go through their bedrooms and decide if they wanted to go out on a date with them. It seems a little bizarre but lasted six years from 2003 to 2009 on MTV; Zac Efron even made a cameo!

Watch the video above for more popular reality TV shows you used to obsess over!

