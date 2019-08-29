



If Reputation marked the death of Taylor Swift then Lover marks the resurrection. It’s been less than a week since the pop star, 29, released her seventh studio album and it’s already earned the biggest sales this year in the United States.

Some might credit the success to the production, while others (like music exec Scooter Braun) are shouting out the campaign leading up to the much-awaited release. But, if you ask Us, it’s clear that the songwriting is what makes the music resonate with the Grammy-winning artist’s millions of fans.

Keep scrolling for the best Lover lyrics in no particular order, according to Us!

1. “And I scream, ‘For whatever it’s worth I love you, ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?’” – “Cruel Summer”

It’s impossible to not notice Swift’s increased level of self-awareness on this record, which makes sense since she is turning 30 this year. This lyric cuts deep due to the double-edged sword nature of falling in love.

2. “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.” – “Lover”

For years, her relationships have caused speculation from media and fans alike. But, now the singer is admitting that it’s all worth it if she spends forever with her current love, Joe Alwyn.

3. “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can, wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man.” – “The Man”

“A man does something, it’s ‘strategic’; a woman does the same thing, it’s ‘calculated,’” she recently told CBS News while alluding to this feminist bop. “A man is allowed to ‘react’; a woman can only ‘over-react.'”

4. “I’ve been the archer. I’ve been the prey. Screaming, ‘Who could ever leave me darling … But who could stay?’” – “The Archer”

In this song that was released before the album, Swift admits to having been both the hero and the villain in her life … something all too relatable for fans.

5. “He got that boyish look that I like in a man. I am an architect, I’m drawing up the plans.” – “I Think He Knows”

It’s impossible not to think of Alwyn’s boy-next-door charm when listening to this tune.

6. “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings.” – “Paper Rings”

The line that is sure to be spotted in Instagram captions for months to come speaks to the “ME!” singer’s realization that true love is worth more than any piece of jewelry.

7. “And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends. I’d never walk Cornelia Street again. That’s the kinda heartbreak time could never mend.” – “Cornelia Street”

Here she gives a peak into her life for fans to theorize about. This one is clearly about the Greenwich Village apartment she rents in NYC.

8. “I look through the windows of this love even though we boarded them up.” – “Death By a Thousand Cuts”

The breakup track doesn’t pull punches when it comes to detailing how devastating the end of a relationship can be.

9. “They say home is where the heart is. But God, I love the English.” – “London Boy”

No surprise here since Swift’s The Favourite actor boyfriend is a Brit.

10. “And I hate to make this all about me, but who am I supposed to talk to? What am I supposed to do if there’s no you?” – “Soon You’ll Get Better”

This collab with country group the Dixie Chicks cuts deep. Swift penned it in honor of her mom, Andrea, who is battling cancer.

11. “Staring out the window like I’m not your favorite town. I’m New York City.” – “False God”

Mic. Drop. The metaphor that Swift is NYC while seemingly being disregarded by a guy is such a clever lyric.

12. “You are somebody that I don’t know. But you’re taking shots at me like it’s Patrón. And I’m just like, ‘Damn! It’s 7 a.m.’” – “You Need To Calm Down”

The LGTBTQ+ anthem is a seething takedown of haters from start to finish, but this line is particularly satisfying to hear the artist sing.

13. “Fighting with a true love is boxing with no gloves. Chemistry ’til it blows up, ’til there’s no us.” – “Afterglow”

This song takes an apologetic turn similar to her 2010 Speak Now track “Back to December.” But, the simple addition of the word “true” is a hint that Swift has found a love that will last.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!