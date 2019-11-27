Pete Davidson Seems 'Happier' With Kaia Gerber





Romance is in the air! Hollywood ladies man Pete Davidson is moving on from his recent breakup with Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley. The Saturday Night Live star, 26, is dating Kaia Gerber, and a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the actor is doing better than ever.

“Right now Pete seems to be more stable and happier,” the source tells Us. “Pete and Kaia are dating and they’ve been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile.”

This news comes almost a year after the comedian posted a disturbing message on Instagram, leading many to believe he was suicidal. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” the star shared on social media. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

The insider adds the Set It Up actor “attracts more serious relationships and doesn’t like to be alone … Pete has always been somewhat of a confident person because of his ability to make people laugh and engage with them.”

The Big Time Adolescence star has been linked to a string of A-listers since splitting with Ariana Grande in October 2018. He dated Kate Beckinsale from January to May after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty. And Us exclusively reported in August that Davidson was seeing Qualley, though they ended their relationship in October.

For more on Davidson’s relationships, watch the video above, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!