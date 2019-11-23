Sharing the love! Pete Davidson and girlfriend Kaia Gerber did not shy away from showing PDA while on vacation in Miami.

The couple were spotted making out poolside on Saturday, November 23. The model, 18, reached across her lounge chair to wrap her arms around the 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s neck.

Davidson wore a graphic T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals, while Gerber sported a black bikini, blue button-down shirt and printed headscarf.

The public locking of lips comes one week after Us Weekly broke the news of the pair’s romance. “Pete and Kaia are dating and they’ve been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile,” a source revealed.

Gerber and Davidson have been spotted on a series of dates since first being linked in October. An onlooker told Us earlier this month that she “looked super into” the comedian during a date at Sugarfish. “She kept reaching out to touch his hands,” the onlooker explained. “They were whispering to each other the whole time.”

The runway star supported the Set It Up actor at his comedy show in Brooklyn earlier this month. “Pete and Kaia weren’t showing outward PDA and were being low-key,” an eyewitness said. “During the show, Pete and Kaia were texting each other.”

According to another onlooker, “She seemed entertained and it seemed like she was enjoying herself. It could have been awkward for her when the comic kept bringing up Pete’s exes, but she laughed with everyone.”

Gerber celebrated Davidson’s birthday at the Saturday Night Live afterparty on Sunday, November 17. The duo were “very flirty” and “aware that people were watching them and their every move,” an insider told Us.

The actor opened up about his dating expertise in his cover story for Paper magazine. “I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” he said. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

Scroll to see more photos from Davidson and Gerber’s PDA-heavy trip to Miami!