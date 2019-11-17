Another year around the sun! Pete Davidson celebrated his 26th birthday with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, at the Saturday Night Live afterparty at Le Chalet in New York City on Saturday, November 16.

“Pete and Kaia, they showed up together, but did not hold hands,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “However, they were very flirty throughout the night as they became more relaxed inside of the restaurant. Again, there were a lot of people nearby and were very aware that people were watching them and their every move.”

The 18-year-old supermodel, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford, was spotted leaving Magnolia Bakery in New York City’s West Village with a cake box earlier the same day.

An insider told Us that Gerber picked up a confetti cake with pink frosting that had the words “Happy Birthday, Pete!” written in blue frosting. Later that evening, she was seen taking the treat into the studios of Saturday Night Live at the Rockefeller Center. Davidson was scheduled to appear on that night’s episode.

Us broke the news on November 14 that the pair are a couple but “trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile.” The comedian and Gerber first sparked romance rumors in October when they were seen on a date in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.

“They were having lunch and laughing together as they ate,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “Pete appeared happy to be with Kaia, and she seemed like she was into Pete, though there was no PDA.”

A few days later, the Trainwreck star was seen leaving Gerber’s apartment building in New York City. In November, an eyewitness caught the couple driving around Malibu after enjoying a meal at Nobu.

On November 10, Gerber attended Davidson’s comedy show in Brooklyn where they were seen texting each other while she sat in the audience.

Us confirmed in October that Davidson ended his nearly two-month romance with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley. The Dirt actor was previously linked to Kate Beckinsale in January after they were spotted getting cozy at a Golden Globes afterparty, but they parted ways in April.

Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande but their relationship ended in October 2018, four months after he proposed to the pop star.

The actor proved he has no problem poking fun at his high-profile love life on the November 2 episode of Saturday Night Live. During guest host Kristen Stewart‘s opening monologue, he offered to answer questions about himself because he’s “an open book.” The Twilight actress, 29, jokingly replied, “The thing is, I just think it’s, like, all pretty much out there.”