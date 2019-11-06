Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Spotted Together Again in Malibu





Getting more serious? Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber were spotted out together again, this time in Malibu on Monday, November 4.

Photos obtained by Daily Mail show the Saturday Night Live funnyman, 25, driving a Mercedes G Wagon with the 18-year-old model, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, in the passenger seat. Davidson was driving Gerber home after the duo dined at the upscale restaurant Nobu, according to the site.

The pair were previously seen sharing a meal at Sadelle’s in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on October 20.

“They were having lunch and laughing together as they ate,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “Pete appeared happy to be with Kaia, and she seemed like she was into Pete, though there was no PDA. … A fan held the door open for them as they walked out.”

Three days later, Davidson was spotted leaving Gerber’s SoHo apartment building.

Those dates came days after Us exclusively confirmed that the comedian had split from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley after less than two months of dating. “They remain friends,” a source close to the former couple told Us on October 17.

Davidson’s love life has made headlines many times this year: He also had a whirlwind relationship with Kate Beckinsale starting in January and ending in May, when they “pumped the brakes,” as an insider told Us at the time. The insider added that Davidson and the Widow actress were “still spending time together but [it was] less serious: more friendly of a vibe and less romantic.”

The comic was previously engaged to Ariana Grande. He popped the question in June 2018 after only a few weeks of dating, but he and the “7 Rings” singer split that October. “They realized it happened too quick and too early,” a source said.

Davidson poked fun at his slew of high-profile romances during the Saturday, November 2, episode of Saturday Night Live, offering to be an “open book and put it all out there” to put host Kristen Stewart at ease. “The thing is, I just think it’s, like, all pretty much out there,” the Charlie’s Angels actress, 29, replied.