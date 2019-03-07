Always in on the joke! Kate Beckinsale had a hilarious response to the viral meme of her making out with Pete Davidson next to Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski at a recent New York Rangers game.

Photos of the Widow star, 45, and the 25-year-old comedian packing on the PDA at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 3, were quickly turned into memes after social media users discovered Porowski’s relatable reaction to sitting next to the passionate couple.

The post that Beckinsale commented on labeled the actress as “Me,” Davidson as “Guys with problems from childhood who I can ‘fix’” and the Netflix star as “Wholesome guys with good paying jobs who text back and have no baggage.”

“Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all,” Beckinsale commented on the meme on Wednesday, March 6, via Instagram, adding the hashtag, “#queereye.”

Beckinsale and Davidson first sparked romance rumors in January after they were seen flirting at multiple Golden Globes afterparties.

“Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him.” an insider told Us Weekly in February. “They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality.”

A second source added that the Saturday Night Live star “only has eyes for Kate.”

“She’s cool and fun,” the second source said. “It’s long-distance, but they’re taking it slow. She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart. They have an incredible physical connection.”

Davidson’s romance with Beckinsale comes months after his engagement to Ariana Grande ended. The twosome, who dated for just a few weeks before he popped the question, called it quits in October 2018.

Beckinsale, meanwhile, dated Matt Rife on and off from 2017 to 2018. The former TLC host, 23, shaded the Underworld star’s relationship with Davidson, telling TMZ that the Set It Up star should “run” from the British actress.

“I don’t really have any solid advice. Just be careful,” Rife told the website on Monday, March 4. “We dated for a year … it was complicated. For sure. A lot of ups and downs. But she’s moved on.”

Beckinsale was married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016 and shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex Michael Sheen.

