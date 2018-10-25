Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend, Joey Krietemeyer, have called it quits after more than seven years together, a source close to the Queer Eye star confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

“Antoni and Joey broke up two months ago,” the source reveals. “It was very amicable. They’re still friends. It was a clean split.”

Despite the news, Porowski, 34, has been in good spirits as of late.

“Antoni’s just happy in his life,” his costar Karamo Brown told Us exclusively at the Angel Ball in New York City on Monday, October 22. “He deserves all the happiness in the world. People don’t realize what a sweet, empathetic person he is. So I just love that he’s happy.”

Porowski said during an interview with Vulture in February that he was “basically married” to Krietemeyer. He has also credited the art director, 31, with helping him come out to his family.

“[My father] made a comment driving me to the airport that I certainly lead a very discreet life. I’m on the plane on the tarmac like, ‘Well, if the plane crashes, I’m going to die and he’s never going to know,’” the food and wine expert recalled to GQ in February. “I decided to send him an email. Because I was living with Joey, my boyfriend now, I wrote my father a very short email: ‘You brought this up. I think it’s time I tell you: I love. I am loved. His name is Joey, and we live together.’ That was it.”

He continued, “My sexuality’s something that’s intimate. It’s not anything that I’m ashamed of. I don’t know many people who have a path similar to mine, so I’ve always been a little more reticent to be as open about it. I’m also not somebody who talks about sexuality that much. I’m a little old school in that sense.”

